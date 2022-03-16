Pamela de’Clouet Cooper

JEANERETTE—A home-going celebration of life for Mrs. Pamela Cooper, 58, the former Pamela de’Clouet, will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 609 Pellerin Street, Jeanerette, LA 70544. She will await the resurrection in Saint James Baptist Church Cemetery on Highway 182 in Jeanerette. Rev. Arthur Lee Jones, Pastor will officiate.
Visitation hours will be observed at the church on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 9 a.m. until the beginning of the Omega Omega service of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. at 10 a.m., Lucinda Pierre Chapter No. 32, Order of Eastern Stars, Harry Eugene American Legion Post 549 Ladies Auxiliary and the New Acadiana Chapter Gospel Music Workshop of America musical tribute commencing at 12:45 p.m. Masks are required to attend the service.
A resident of Jeanerette, she transitioned peacefully from labor to reward at 6:41 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at her home.
Pamela was a Christian who accepted Christ as her Savior and was a devoted faithful member at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Jeanerette. She served as a member of the adult choir, assisted with the STEM program and Vacation Bible School.
She was a 1981 graduate of Jeanerette Senior High School. After successfully completing high school, she continued to further her education by attending Grambling State University, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. In 2002, she became an insurance agent for Union National Insurance Company, where she worked for 13 years. Pamela was active in many organizations throughout Louisiana which include a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated Jeanerette-Franklin Chapter, Lucinda Pierre Chapter No. 32, Order of Eastern Stars, Harry Eugene American Legion Post 549 Ladies Auxiliary, Project Hope and New Acadiana Chapter Gospel Music Workshop of America where she served as Assistant Chapter Representative.
She was also a member of the many singing groups, including Crystal Bell and the Soulful Praisers. In addition, she performed as a powerful soloist on many occasions. She will be truly missed by all who loved and adored her.
Pamela leaves to cherish her memory one son, Demetry Jose’ de’ Clouet of Jeanerette; one brother, Cornell de’Clouet Sr. (Jo Anna) of Jeanerette; two sisters, Gwendolyn Hall (Tommy Lee) and Diann de’Clouet both of Jeanerette; two godchildren, Liam Robertson and Mason Charles both of Jeanerette; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Edward Cooper; her parents Demetry J. de’Clouet and Jessie Mae Landor de’Clouet; two brothers, Timothy St. Clair de’Clouet and Bobby Lee de’Clouet; maternal grandparents Valarie Landor and Pennie Washington Landor; paternal grandparents St. Clair de’Clouet and Nettie de’Clouet; and one nephew, Karter Cornell de’Clouet.
Active pallbearers will be Jeffery Todd Roman, Lema Boutte Charles, Carl Minor, Brandon Jackson, Devin Vining and James Fitzgerald Roman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Demetry José de’Clouet, Cornell de’Clouet Sr., Minister Cornell de’Clouet Jr., Keith Lewis, Gilbert Stampley, Tommy Lee Hall, Ron Rochelle Derouen, Roland Hill, Wesley Joseph and Donald Francis Sr.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.,
Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 337-369-3341, 609 W. Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.