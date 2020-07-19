Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery in New Iberia, for Ovey Owens Jr., 60, who passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Pleasant View Nursing Center in Metter, Georgia.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from Noon until 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
He was a native of New Iberia and a longtime resident of Dexter, Georgia. Ovey Owens Jr. was born on September 24, 1959, to the late Ovey Owens Sr. and Mildred Marie Theriot Owens. His degree was in electronics and he also worked a security job at the sugar mill before moving to Georgia to live with his sister, Mary in the 80s. Ovey was very intelligent and well loved. His caregivers called him their “Gentle Giant” and “Teddy Bear.” He will be deeply missed.
Ovey is survived by a sister, Mary Wood of Dexter, Georgia; a brother Jessie (wife, Deborah) Owens of Coteau; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an uncle Alvin Theriot; cousin Janet Theriot Trosclair; and brother-in-law Thomas Tyler.
Pallbearers will be Jessie Owens, Kevin Theriot, John Tyler, Rocky Watterson, Zachary Owens and Aron Charpentier.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.