Ovena Boudreaux

Ovena Josephine Guillotte Boudreaux, a native of Cameron, former longtime resident of Franklin, and a recent resident of Jeanerette, was called home to her heavenly reward at the age of 91 on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Maison Teche Nursing Center.
Ovena accepted Christ into her heart many, many years ago and nourished her strong faith in the Lord daily. Though not an ordained preacher, she preached God’s word along the levee where she founded Victory Tabernacle, now located on Hwy 182 in Adeline. In addition to her love for the Lord, she also had a deep love for her family. She had a personality that exuded positivity which she readily shared with all she met, always with a big smile. She also enjoyed the little things in life, like crocheting and going to yards sales and thrift stores.
Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her sons, Edward Racca Jr. and Randolph D. “Randy” Boudreaux; her sister, Emma Lee Guillotte Chauvin; three grandchildren, Timothy Racca and his wife Michelle, Angela Racca Jordan and her husband Robert, and Jason Paul Boudreaux Sr. and his wife Angelique; 10 great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren (as well as two on the way); and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Randolph J. Boudreaux; her parents, Taylor Guillotte and Bessie Wolfe Guillotte; three brothers, Walter, Lloyd, and Sonny Guillotte; two sisters, Ezora Vaughan and Eunice Boutin; one grandson, Randy Reese Boudreaux Sr.; and one great grandson, Josh Racca.
Funeral services celebrating Ovena’s life will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020, at noon at Victory Tabernacle Church. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Victory Tabernacle Cemetery. Rev. Jessie “Bull” Higgins will conduct the services. A gathering of family and friends will be held beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday at the church. Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Paul Boudreaux Sr., Jason Paul Boudreaux Jr., Randy Reese Boudreaux, Hayden Reese Boudreaux, Brady Gray, and Trenton Guidry. Honorary pallbearers will be Calvin Higgins Jr., Gerald Chauvin Jr., Alfred Edward Racca, Jr. and Timothy Racca.
Due to the current restrictions concerning limited sized gatherings, current state guidelines will only allow for up to 50 percent of church capacity of family members and friends to be in attendance during the visitation and service. Visitors are also asked to practice social distancing and to wear face masks/coverings in accordance with the Governor’s mandate.
