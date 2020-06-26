Graveside services will be conducted for Otyce M. Byrd, 73, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery located at 1610 Neco Town Road. Rev. Mark Lewis, officiating.
All guests of the family are asked to adhere to the CDC and local guidelines by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
The only child of Cyril Dale Byrd and Ethel Simon Byrd, Otyce Maria Byrd was born on October 14, 1946, in New Iberia. She departed this life on June 14, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
Otyce was the oldest grandchild of Professor A.B. Simon (Georgianna Cotton Simon). She began her education at A.B. Simon Elementary School — a school named after her grandfather. She also attended J.B. Livingston Elementary School and graduated from Jonas Henderson High School in 1964. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from Talladega College in Alabama in 1968.
After moving to Baltimore, Maryland, where she resided for 39 years, Otyce earned a Master of Science degree in Urban Elementary Education from Morgan State University and Master of Science degree in Reading from Johns Hopkins University.
As an educator in Baltimore, Otyce taught in elementary, middle and high schools. She was a reading teacher, a master teacher and an assistant principal. She spent her summers involved with summer school for her school district or with Upward Bound college students. Otyce retired from the Baltimore City Public School System in 1999 and began working as a first-grade teacher at H.O.P.E. Academy. In December 2007, she retired a second time, ending a career in education lasting thirty-eight years.
While in Baltimore, Otyce was a member of Douglas Community Church of Baltimore, where she faithfully served in the Chancel Choir, Inspirational Choir, The Friends, the Camp Personnel Committee, the Scholarship Committee and the Walters Art Gallery. She also became a lifetime member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. in Columbia, Maryland.
Otyce was diagnosed with ataxia — a rare genetic disease — and moved back to New Iberia to be near her family as the disease progressed. Upon returning to New Iberia, she reunited with Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and joined the New Iberia Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. She enjoyed being with family, friends, sorority sisters, and church members.
At Mt. Calvary, Otyce continued a very active church life. In addition to regular church services, she enjoyed Bible study, tutoring, Sunday School, The Quilting Ministry and various church programs and ministries. She was very thankful for the church members who used their time, physical strength, and other resources to help her attend church as her health declined. She also dearly loved her pastor, Mark Elliot Lewis, who was always available to visit, pray with her and transport her at various times. She was also thankful for the various family members, sorority sisters and friends, too many to name here, who also helped her as her health failed.
Family and friends were so precious to Otyce. Her memory will be cherished by very loving first cousins, Cyrene J. Walker and Sheryl J. Broussard of New Iberia, Dr. Althea Jackson of Eunice, Dale Jackson (Patricia) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Donnalita Payne of Benbrook, Texas, Dr. Jock Simon of Salisbury, Maryland, Leslie Simon of Washington, D.C., Lloyd Simon of Baltimore, Maryland, Dr. Lynn Simon (Gail) of Baton Rouge, Dr. Thomas Jones (Nia) and Dr. LaTonya J. Love (Ray) of Houston, Texas, and Nicole J. Smith (David) of Dallas, Texas. Also mourning her loss are a dedicated half-sister, Carolyn Kately of New Iberia; loving aunts and uncles, Mrs. Nettie B. Jones (Attny. Thomas Jones), Ms. Dawn Byrd and Mr. Peter Byrd (Melba) of Beaumont, Texas; god-sister and cousin Mrs. Deidra Crofton (Rev. Carroll Crofton) of New Iberia; and a godchild, Gillian Yeaden of Silver Springs, Maryland. Dedicated and dearly loved friends from the Baltimore area include Mrs. Earnestine Baker and Ms. Barbara Perkins. Mrs. Pamela Landry, Dr. Virginia Lewis, and Mrs. Athena Self of the New Iberia area are also dedicated and loving friends.
Otyce will also be sadly missed by other relatives, close friends, sorors, past students, former co-workers, and church members who remember her kind, loving, thoughtful, professional and mild-mannered nature.
