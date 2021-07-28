A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Otis Ray Romero, 78, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Fr. Nathan Comeaux will officiate. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum. The Iberia Veteran Honor Guard will perform military honors.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. with the Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Thursday from 8 a.m. until the service time.
Otis was born in New Iberia to the late Otis and Lilian Trahan Romero and passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021, at New Iberia Manor North.
Otis proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. He greatly enjoyed visiting and spending time with his grandsons. Otis also loved playing solitaire and listening to French and Zydeco music. He will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his children Rob Romero and Keisha Romero; grandchildren Zane Romero, Garrett Romero and Brad Nelson II; and siblings Allen “Boogie” Romero (Patty Sue) and Ethel “Cookie” Ducote (Burt).
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patsy Dore Romero; son-in-law Brad Nelson; and brother Donald Romero.
Serving as pallbearers will be Zane and Garrett Romero, Brad Nelson II and Brandon Lennie.
Honorary pallbearers are Russ Romero, Pete Thibodeaux, Allen “Boogie” Romero, Tommy Romero and Brock Romero.
