Funeral services will be conducted for Otis Provosty Marinoni, 91, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Rev. Steve Horn will officiate. He will be laid to rest immediately following at Holy Family Mausoleum alongside his wife.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home on Friday. The funeral home will reopen on Saturday at 9 a.m. until time of service.
A native of Chicago, Illinois, and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Marinoni passed away at 8:31 am. on Monday, November 15, 2021.
Born on November 22, 1929, to the late Ulisse and Adina Provosty Marinoni, Otis was an only child. He loved spending time outdoors and had a great sense of humor.
He served his country honorably in the United States Navy, aboard the USS Floyds Bay.
Mr. Marinoni attended both Tulane and Loyola and was employed by Peoples National Bank as a Loan Officer and Vice President. It was during his many years of banking and devotion to his community that he earned the nickname, “Mr. Friendly.”
After his retirement, he could be found golfing, gardening, fishing and watching sci-fi movies, especially Star Wars.
He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Katherine “Kathy” Williams of Denver, Colorado, Otis P. Marinoni Jr. and wife Deborah of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Randolph “Joe” Marinoni of Kaplan, David Eugene Marinoni and wife Cathy of New Iberia, Candice M. Campbell and husband Craig of Hinesville, Georgia, Andrea Marinoni-Gonsoulin and husband Jeff of Lafayette and Alicia “Louie” Marinoni of New Iberia; seventeen grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian Jones Marinoni; and three grandchildren, Sean Marinoni, Kristen Marinoni and Kennedy Reegan Daigle.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Otis P. Marinoni Jr., Randolph “Joe” Marinoni, David Eugene Marinoni, Grant Oliver Collins, Hayden Alexander Bernard, Riece Robarts, Dylan Robarts and Randolph “Jay” Marinoni.
