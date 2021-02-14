Oswald P. Buteaux Sr.

JEANERETTE — A beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend passed away on February 10, 2021, after a brief illness. Oswald “Moose” Paul Buteaux Sr. was 77 years old. He was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. Those privileged to know him were treated to lots of love and laughter.
Moose was born in Jeanerette to Irma Owens Buteaux and Wilfred “Jack” Buteaux Sr. He had three older sisters Alice Buteaux, Hazel Buteaux and Pat Buteaux and five older brothers Wilfred “Bud” Buteaux Jr., Leonard “Bot” Buteaux, Norris “Nookie” Buteaux, Norman “T-Norm” Buteaux and Dale Buteaux.
Moose spoke Cajun French until he went to school, where he was forced to learn English. He left school after completing the eighth grade and went to work. Soon after at age 16, he joined the Army and completed basic training before officials discovered he was too young and honorably discharged him.
In 1963, Moose married Rebecca Gail Mayer. They made their home in Jeanerette and welcomed six children Christina, Rebecca, Wanda, Oswald “Eboo” Jr., Happy and Nick.
Moose was an expert aluminum welder and fitter. He never looked at a schematic or blueprint. When asked where his blueprint was, he would point to his head. Over the years, Moose worked as a welder and fitter at many local businesses and even went into business for himself for a while. He was known to be one of the most talented boat builders around.
Moose lived life with passion and had many loves. He was a skilled gardener. He loved to watch horse races at Evangeline Downs. He was an avid pool player who won many trophies. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing and shrimping and was known for throwing big boils. Of all his passions though, watching and coaching sports was at the top of the list.
He started his coaching career by coaching the Jeanerette Sheriff’s League. He went on to coach Little League baseball for girls and boys and men’s slow-pitch softball, even leading a men’s softball team to Nationals. Utilizing his unconventional ways of thinking, he patented an invention called “The Big Pitch,” which automatically returned the ball to the pitcher and which he introduced to the USL baseball team. Moose was also a diehard fan of UL sports, LSU sports and Saints football.
Moose’s first wife, Rebecca “Maw-Becky” Mayer Buteaux, passed away in 2010. In 2013, Moose married Pat Boudreaux Sinitiere. Moose and Pat enjoyed several wonderful years together before his health declined. He considered her son Sherel Sinitiere his own son.
Moose occupied recent years spending time with his family, meeting up with friends every weekday morning at Cooper Street Coffee, and watching sports. Toward the end of his life, he suffered from dementia.
Moose had a strong faith in God, loved his country, and loved his family. He never met a stranger and treated everyone he encountered with the same level of respect, no matter who they were. He entertained audiences with his jokes, storytelling and witty sayings.
He has left his wife, brother, children, sons and daughters-in-law, grandchildren, grandchildren’s spouses and great-grandchildren with so many memories and stories to cherish of “Pop Moose.”
Moose was proceeded in death by his first wife, Rebecca Mayer Buteaux; parents, Irma Owens Buteaux and Wilfred “Jack” Buteaux Sr.; sisters Alice, Hazel and Pat; and brothers Wilfred “Bud,” Norris, Norman and Dale.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Sinitiere Buteaux; daughter Christina “Christy” Buteaux Vilcan and husband Robert of Charenton; daughter Rebecca Buteaux Savoie and husband Lawless of Jeanerette; daughter Wanda Buteaux Guillotte of Jeanerette; son Oswald “Eboo” Buteaux Jr. of Jeanerette; son Happy Allen Buteaux and fiancé Fonda of New Iberia; son Nicholas “Nick” Buteaux and wife Kerrie of Coteau; stepson Sgt. 1st Class Sherel Sinitiere and wife, Alisha of Fort Drum, New York; and brother Leonard “Bot” Buteaux of Rynella. He is also survived by seventeen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and one great-grandson on the way.
Funeral services will be conducted for Mr. Buteaux on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 4 p.m. with Rev. Christopher Cambre to serve as the officiant.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. The visitation will continue after the service until 9 p.m.
Special thanks to Lourdes Hospice and Landmark of Acadiana for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mr. Buteaux’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
