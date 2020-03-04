A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Oswald Francis Buteaux will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 6, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Fr. Buddy Breaux will be the celebrant.
Following the Mass, Mr. Buteaux will be laid to rest with his wife Delores at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the Rosary at 7 p.m. led by the Men’s Rosary Group. Visiting hours will resume on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Oswald was born April 25, 1938, in St. Mary Parish to the late Clarence Buteaux Sr. and the late Azema Duhon Buteaux and was one of six boys. He passed away peacefully Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital with his family at his side. He was 81.
Oswald, known by family and friends as “NuNu”, grew up in Franklin and Jeanerette and attended Franklin High School. A “jack of all trades” was how he was described when it came to his skills. He has been an electrician all of his life, having worked with McDermot and other fabrication companies and was a skilled welder and operated a prop shop in his early years. His favorite pastime was hunting and fishing and being outdoors.
NuNu was a simple man who lived life to its fullest and for his family. He leaves a legacy of love and will be missed dearly.
Survivors include his three children, Stephanie Buteaux Pellerin (Bruce), Wanette Buteaux Haycock (Kenneth) and Kevin Buteaux (Tiffany); his grandchildren April Pellerin, Wesley Pellerin (Hanna), Trevor Haycock, Brett Haycock, Chris Buteaux (Chantelle) and Kevin “Zach” Buteaux; his great-grandchildren Brayden and Rylan Clark, Cameron Pellerin, Addyson and Karson Haycock; and his brothers Clarence “Poulet” Buteaux Jr. (Carrie) and Raymond “Sock” Buteaux (Virginia).
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter Ashley Elizabeth Haycock; and his brothers Nathan Buteaux, Nathan “Tiny” Buteaux and Ovey “Cur” Buteaux.
Serving as Pallbearers are his sons-in-law and grandsons, Bruce and Wesley Pellerin, Kenneth, Trevor and Brett Haycock and Chris and Zach Buteaux.
Poulet and Sock will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
Family and friends are encouraged to visit Oswald’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com and share your memories and photos with the family.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.