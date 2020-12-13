Osie Meaux

Osie Mae Meaux, better known as “Zea” or “B.B.” passed away at the age of 73 at Ochsner Medical Center on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
“Zea” was born in Franklin on April 3, 1947, to Lee Roy and Hilda Hebert Meaux Ashley, one of nine children. She was a loving companion, mother, grandmother and sister whose family meant the world to her and she will be missed by all who knew her. She truly enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, hunting and fishing, and her favorite things to do were cooking and trying different recipes.
Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her companion Ronnie Holt; five children, Deborah “Debbie” Bonner and her significant other Melvin Ward, Tonie Broadway and his wife Jana, Angela B. Vaden and her husband Richard, Marshall Broadway and his wife Beth and Charles Broadway and his wife Robin; eight siblings, Gloria Trosclair and her husband Alvin, Lee Roy Meaux and his wife Ruth, Harold Melancon, Dale Anslum and her husband Ronald, Abbie Offerdahl and her husband Nels, Richard Ashley and his wife Tanya, Mark Ashley and Tammy Ashley; twenty grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and her stepfather, Huey Ashley.
She was preceded in death by her two sons, Kenneth Ray Broadway and Lennie Broadway Jr., and her parents, Lee Roy Meaux and Hilda Hebert Meaux Ashley.
There will be a private service at a later date..
