Oscar Grimes “Pepper” Pepper passed away in the early hours of February 7, 2020, at his home in Baytown, Texas.
Oscar was born on November 17, 1935, in Corrigan, Texas, to Willis Pepper, originally of Jeanerette, and Eugené McMulligan, who both preceded him in death.
Also preceding him in death was his first wife and mother of his children, Elizabeth “Tizzie” McBlain Pepper; and two brothers, Willis Dale Pepper and Oscar’s twin, Arthur Richard Pepper.
Oscar lived in Corrigan and Cloverleaf, Texas, and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the 1950s in Germany. He was the proud nephew of the famed Moon Mullican, known as the “King of the Hillbilly Piano Players.”
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Wendy Champagne Pepper of Baytown, Texas (formerly of New Iberia); son Byron Pepper and wife Judy of Houston; and daughter Pam Pepper of Corrigan, Texas. Other survivors include his stepdaughters Christi Gonzales and fiancé Jake Landry of Jeanerette and Mia Gonzales of Northridge, California; grandchildren Torrie Pepper Grim, Anthony Pepper, Julian and Evan Reynosa, Connor Jolivette and Jacob Landry. Oscar also had one great-grandchild Jacob Pepper.
Services are pending and a military service will be held at a later date at the Houston National Cemetery is where he will be laid to rest with his brothers.
He will be missed by family and friends.