Orlando Brown

A Home-going celebration will be held for Mr. Orlando “Squiggy” Brown, 50, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Lewis, Pastor officiating.
He will await the resurrection in Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed at 12:14 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at his residence.
He accepted Christ as his Savior and was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Brooke Murray Brown of New Iberia; one daughter, Rolanda Brown Viltz (Devon) of New Iberia; mother, Cynthia Andrews Brown of New Iberia; two brothers, Ronald James Brown (Lucinda) of New Iberia and Roland Jules Brown Jr. of Edmond, Oklahoma; one sister, Jackie Marie Brown of New Iberia; aunts, Rena Brown Adams (Bobby) of San Francisco, California, Lois Brown, Gladys Sophus both of New Iberia, Peggy Ann Tines of Chicago, Illinois and Minister Geraldine Brown Reed of Lake Charles; uncles, Rev. Edward Simmons of Houston, Texas and Edmond Simmons Jr. of Chicago, Illinois; and a host of relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roland Jules Brown Sr.; brother Peter Brown; maternal grandparents, Audrey Londo Moore and McKinley Andrews; step-grandfather Edmond Simmons Sr.; paternal grandparents, Ollie Randall Brown and Jules Clifford Brown; one aunt, Rosalind Marie Brown; uncles Ronald Joseph Brown, Wilton Andrews Sr. and Jules Clifford Brown Jr.
Active Pallbearers are Maurice Perry, Edmond stokes, Rickey Delahoussaye, Justin Young, Nathan Walker, Eldridge Butler III, Marcus Stokes, Moses EaBair Sr., Waynetter Lavette EaBair, Gregory Johnson and Shawn Stokes.
Honorary Pallbearers are Rev. Charles Simmons, Ronald Young Jr., Jules C. Roman, Ronald James Brown, Roland Jules Brown Jr., Walter Scott Randall, Ronald Johnson, Bobby Brown, Bradley Cananles, Terrell Smith, Dedrick Armstead and Ronald Johnson.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.