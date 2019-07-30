Oris Gachassin

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in New Iberia for Oris P. Gachassin, 81, who passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Entombment will follow in the church cemetery. Msgr. J. Robert Romero will be the Celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 9 a.m. until 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday. A rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
A lifelong resident of Iberia Parish, Oris P. Gachassin was born on October 26, 1937 to the late Horace and Edith Vincent Gachassin. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a dental technician for over 50 years and owned his own business, Oris’ Dental Lab. He played on a men’s slow pitch softball league for many years, even hitting the winning home run in the first Coteau tournament.
Oris was an avid LSU and Saints fan. Some of his many enjoyments in life included fishing, the beach, going to the camp, and traveling with his wife, Nancy. They went on many cruises and trips, but their favorite place was always New Orleans, especially walking through the French Quarter. Oris was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed.
Mr. Gachassin is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Nancy Dore’ Gachassin; daughters Annette Oliva and husband Keith, Ellen Duplantis and husband Phil, and Joni Chauvin and husband Jerry; son Kevin Gachassin; sister Dolores Heintschel; brother Donald Gachassin; grandchildren Brittany O. Viator, Trace Oliva, Matthew Oliva, Cory Duplantis, Lacy Duplantis, Janie C. Gros, Jacie C. Sumrall and Acelyn Pommier; and great-grandchildren Eli, Reese and Isaac Viator, Elliana Oliva, Cle’lie and Axel Sumrall, Langham Duplantis and another one due in September.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Darren Jude Gachassin; a sister, Peggy Gachassin; and a special aunt, Lena Vincent Dugas.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Gachassin, Keith Oliva, Jerry Chauvin, Phil Duplantis, Trace Oliva, and Matthew Oliva.
Honorary pallbearers are his grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to his sitters, Laurie, Angela and Tiffany; and to the staff of St. Joseph Hospice, especially nurses Laura and Redessa, for excellent care and compassion; and to Rev. Ed Degeyter for your friendship over the years.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.