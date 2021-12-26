A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Ordley Joseph Viator, 91, who passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
Entombment will follow in the Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Rev. Keith Landry will officiate.
Visitation will be Monday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
A rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Monday.
Mr. Viator was born in Coteau on July 10, 1930 to the late Abara and Mae Blanchard Viator and was a graduate of New Iberia High School. He was the 1948 State Golden Glove Boxing Champion and was most remembered for his match with state champion Joe Bergeron. To all who knew him, he was humble and kind but when he stepped into the ring, it was serious business. He served our country in the National Guard and was a parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Mr. Viator retired from Texaco as a driller after 35 years of service. Affectionately known as “Gramps,” he was a devoted family man whose passion was spending time at home with his family and gardening from sun up to sun down.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Hilda Menard Viator of New Iberia; daughters, Christine Pesson (Carl) of Broussard, Rebecca Bauer of Lafayette, Ellen Zokai of Plano, Texas, Sally Taylor of Lafayette and Peggy Villermin (Eric) of New Iberia; brother Roy Viator (Mildred) of Jeanerette; 13 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph Lloyd Viator, Dudley Viator, Wilson Viator, Roosevelt Viator, J.C. Viator, and William Viator and sisters, Lillian Vincent and Lois Romero.
Pallbearers will be Mitchell Bauer, Mathew Zokai, Wesley Taylor, Luke Villermin, Eric Villermin and Craig Romero.