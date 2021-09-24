Ophelia H. Collette

A home-going celebration of life for Mrs. Ophelia Collette, 80, the former Ophelia Hamilton, will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Pastor Geroy Scott officiating. She will await the resurrection in St. Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 1 p.m until the time of the service.
Due to August 1, 2021, COVID-19 mandate, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, she transitioned from labor to reward at 11:46 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Morris Collette of New Iberia; three sons, Tony Collette Sr. (Frances), Darrin Collette and Edward Collette, all of New Iberia; four daughters, Tammy “Nicky” Collette, Garnet Collette and Dianna Miller, all of New Iberia, and Glenda Collette (Herbert) of Baton Rouge; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughters Crystal Gail Collette, Sybil Ann Collette and Betty Jean Collette; her parents, Rita Hamilton and Joseph Porter; one uncle James Hamilton; and one aunt, Jessie Gordy.
Active pallbearers are Kwansi Collette, Jermaine Collette, Tony Collette Sr., Jerkoswaski Collette, Jeremy Collette and Shemar Collette.
Honorary pallbearers are Larry Davis, William Winters, Johnathan Taylor Sr., Ronald Wilson, Marcus Polk, Steven Miller and Trey Collette.