A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Ophelia D. Bernard, 93, the former Ophelia Davis, at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 26, 2021, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church, with Rev. Canon, A. Gerard Jordan, O.Praem, celebrant officiating. She will await the resurrection at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery in New Iberia.
All attendees are asked to be at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church at p.m. for the funeral services only.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed away at 12:21 p.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021, at her residence.
Ophelia was a member of Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church. She was a member of the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxillary Court No. 179 in Olivier. In addition, she was a licensed cosmetologist for over sixty years.
She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Roosevelt Bernard Jr. of New Iberia; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Barbara Davis Charles (Elmore) of Houston, Texas, Pearl Davis Smothers of California and Baby Lou Davis Hypolite (Ulysses) of New Iberia; four brothers, John Clifton Davis (Lillian), Jerome Davis, Leroy Davis Jr. all of New Iberia and Van Ray Davis (Cathy) of Houston, Texas; loving long-term caregiver Cynthia Doyle; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Roosevelt Bernard Sr.; one son, Leon Albert Bernard; one daughter, Annette Marie Bernard; her parents Leroy Davis Sr. and Lula Mae Provost Davis; seven sisters, Ella Mae Kately, Gloria Collins, Ollie Fusilier, Shirley Fusilier, Mary George, Alma Cleary and Melody Bell; two brothers, Albert Davis and Wallace F. Davis Sr.
Active pallbearers are Skyler Chevalier, Jordan Collins Sr., John Davis, Chas Bernard, Leroy Davis Jr. and Bryson Hypolite.
Honorary pallbearers are Brad Bernard, Ulysses Hypolite Sr., Van Ray Davis Sr., Elmore Charles, Jerome Davis Sr., Dareyarn Bernard and Derronne Bernard.