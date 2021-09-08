Ophe Viator

LOREAUVILLE — Funeral Services will be held for Ophe J. Viator Jr. on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville with Rev. Barry Crochet as Celebrant. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery following service.
The family requested the visitation to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m.
Visitation will resume on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m.
Ophe J. Viator Jr. passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at 12:59 p.m. surrounded by his family.
Ophe J. Viator Jr. was born on Aug. 30, 1956, to Ophe J Sr. and Cecile Frederick Viator in Loreauville.
Ophe loved his family and his grandchildren and he enjoyed spending time with them. Some of his favorite pastime activities were playing bingo, going to the casino, smoking his Winston Cigarettes, drinking coffee and playing with his animals. He especially loved Hazel, who was his favorite dog.
He is survived by his children Crystal Viator of Columbia, Misty D. Robin (Warren) of Loreauville and Toby J. Viator (Audrey) of Loreauville; grandchildren Ty, Nicole, Brittany, Graci, Khole, Jordan and Jaxon; great-grand-daughter Chole; siblings Larry Viator, Wilfred Viator, and Gloria Viator.
Serving as pallbearers will be Toby Viator, Warren Sam Robin, Allan Robin, Ty Robin, Riley Comeaux, Dustin Robin and Austin Dauphine.
Serving as Honorary pallbearers will be Glen Gary, Ray Gary, Jake Gary, Elby Duhon, Jordan Viator, and Jaxon Viator.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Melissa Gary Viator; parents, Ophe J. Sr. and Cecile Frederick Viator; siblings Lou Elle Louviere, Peggy Nash, Ellan Dugas, Gail Bergeron and Lawrence “Tu-Blanc” Viator.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Compasses Hospice for all the kindness, and support they showed toward their father Ophe.
David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 116 S. Main St., 229-8338, is in charge of arrangements.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the Aug. 1, 2021, Louisiana mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
