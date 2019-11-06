JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial for Olivia L. Guillotte, age 94, will be
conducted on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Fr. Alexander Albert, celebrant.
The family requests visitation to be conducted on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 8 a.m. until the time of service. There will be a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 11 a.m.
Olivia L. Guillotte, age 94, was a native and a lifelong resident of Jeanerette. She was born to Wilton and Marie Albert LeBlanc on September 19, 1925. She passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Maison Teche Nursing Facility.
After living a hard life during the depression and growing up speaking French, she went to school and learned to speak English from the nuns. When she was eighteen, she met her future husband, Raymond Guillot, at a dance hall called the Rock-A-Bye and, after World War II ended, they were married.
She enjoyed being outside working in her flower beds, which awarded her several ribbons and earned her garden of the month several times. Sewing was also a hobby. She made almost all of her children’s clothes as they were growing up. She loved Thanksgiving and had a lot of meals over the years with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Olivia Guillotte is survived by her two daughters, Margaret Landry and husband, Kardell and Jeanette Guillotte; sister Gertrude Naquin; brother Preston LeBlanc; sister-in-law Editha “Jo” LeBlanc; grandchildren Vincent Dupre, Kathryn Gauthreaux and husband, Gregg, Natalie Simpson, Jenny Dupre, Jaime Trahan, Kardell Landry Jr., Summer Richard and Jarrette Landry; great-grandchildren Austin Grey and fiancée, Megan, Ben Simpson,
Chloe Simpson, Harley Dupre, Raelyn Dupre, Camryn Dupre, Devin Gauthreaux, Brandon Gauthreaux, Maci Gauthreaux and Marissa Gauthreaux; and 10 additional grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Olivia Guillotte was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Raymond “Lil Man” Guillot; parents Wilton and Marie Albert LeBlanc; and brothers Elton LeBlanc and Milton LeBlanc.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Vincent Dupre, Austin Grey, Ben Simpson, Brandon Gauthreaux, George Simpson and Scott LeBlanc.
Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Toby LeBlanc and Preston LeBlanc.
The family would like to thank the many aids and nurses at Maison Teche Nursing Facility, especially Lisa for the help and care she showed to our mother and to Bridgeway Hospice, especially Betsy for all of the help and thoughtfulness she gave toward our mother’s care.
