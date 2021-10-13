Olivia G. Dauphine Oct 13, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Olivia G. Dauphine, 67, who died on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Pensacola, Florida.Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Olivia Dauphine as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Olivia G. Dauphine New Iberia Pensacola Arrangement Florida Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com