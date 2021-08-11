Oliver Mitchell

LAFAYETTE — Memorial services will be held Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Oliver Jude Mitchell, 67, who passed away Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Maison de Lafayette.
The Rev. David Hebert, pastor of St. Elizabeth Seton Roman Catholic Church, will officiate at the services.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:30 a.m. Thursday until service time on Thursday.
A Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday in the funeral home.
Mr. Mitchell was a native and lifelong resident of Lafayette having been a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Seton Roman Catholic Church. Oliver loved sports, especially tennis and golf. His personality was infectious and he could light up the darkest of rooms with his positive spirit. Although very outgoing, Oliver was also organized and meticulous. His greatest joy in life was his family; he was married to his beautiful wife, Evelyn, for over 40 wonderful years and was a proud father of his two children. His loving smile and caring heart will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Mitchell of Lafayette; one son, Ryan Jude Mitchell of Texas; one daughter, Ashley Marie Mitchell of Florida; one brother, Russell Benoit; and two sisters, Catherine “Phillips” Benoit and Jean Mitchell.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Agnes Mitchell and one brother Paul Benoit.
Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
