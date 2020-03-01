A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in New Iberia for Oliver James André, 95, who passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in New Iberia. Rev. Ed Degeyter will be the celebrant.
Interment will be at a later date.
Oliver James André was born on April 7, 1924, to the late Louis André and Frances Althea Babaz André. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during WWII and was a recipient of the Good Conduct Medal, five Battle Stars and the Purple Heart. Mr. André was a retired shop foreman in the electrical industry and his hobbies included fishing, camping, repairing things, projects around the house and watching western movies.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Gulotta André; daughters Marilyn André Viator and husband Paul of New Iberia and Carolyn André of Broussard; stepdaughters Yvette Sinitere Ellender of St. Martinville and Adele Sinitere Quibodeaux and husband Michael of Youngsville; stepsons Kenneth Sinitere and wife Bridget of New Iberia, Steven Sinitere and wife Jeanne of New Iberia and Michael Sinitere and wife Barbara of New Iberia; 6 grandchildren; 13 step grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; 26 step great-grandchildren; 8 step great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Frances Roy; brothers Arthur André and Edward André; and his first wife, Theresa Hebert André.
The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice for the exceptional care of Oliver during his final days.
To view online obituary and sign guest book, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.