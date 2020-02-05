Olive Escagne Landry

LYDIA — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Mrs. Calvin Landry, the former Olive Escagne, 71, at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church with Fr. Bill Melancon officiating.
Interment will follow at Broussard Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia on Thursday from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. with a Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. by the Knights of Columbus. The funeral home will reopen on Friday at 9 a.m. until service time.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Olive passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
Olive, better known as “Me-Maw,” was a former employee of McIlhenny, where she worked in the Tabasco Country Store and assisted with tour guides. She worked beside a wonderful crew and was absolutely adored. Olive was a devoted Catholic who loved to pray the Rosary daily. She was the best wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to anyone she ever came into contact with. Olive never met a stranger; she welcomed everyone with open arms. Olive was the heart and soul of her family. Every gathering was put on by her. Even in her most painful days, she carried that beautiful smile no matter how the day was going. Olive will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her loving, caring and dedicated husband of 52 wonderful years, Joseph Calvin Landry; children Craig Landry and wife, Rachel, Brandy Boutte and Chadwick Landry; grandchildren Hailey Louviere and husband, T.J., Cody Landry and wife Sam, Blake Boutte and Morgan Boutte; great-grandchildren who Olive truly adored, Zoey Landry, Ava Louviere and Colton Landry; sisters Rose Sandoz and husband Bernard and Helen Louviere; brother-in-law Sidney Landry Jr. and wife Mary; godchildren Tina Escagne, Dennis Escagne and Teresa Landry; numerous nieces and nephews; and her favorite fur-baby, Missy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Avia D. Escagne; maternal grandparents, Theophile Desormeaux and Edmonia LeBlanc; paternal grandparents, Alfred Escagne and Adrienne Aucoin; brothers Paul Escagne and wife Emma and Wilbert Escagne Sr. and wife Billy Joyce; sister Velma Meyers and husband Ronnie; brothers-in-law Charles Landry and Tony Louviere; father-in-law Sidney Landry Sr.; mother-in-law Odlie Durocher Landry; special fur-baby Bella; and several close cousins, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Craig Landry, Chad Landry, Cody Landry, Blake Boutte, T.J. Louviere and Jay Sackuvich.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Sidney Landry, Brandon Segura and Chris Sandoz.
The family and friends would like to give special thanks to the doctors and staff of Lafayette General Medical Center’s 5th floor CV ICU staff.
To view the online obituary, video tribute, and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre is in charge of arrangements.