Funeral services will be conducted for Olite Gallet Thibodeaux, 81, at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Msgr. J. Robert Romero will conduct the services. Interment will follow at Nativity of Our Lady Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The funeral home will reopen on Thursday from 8 a.m. until service time.
Mrs. Thibodeaux was a native of Kaplan and resident of New Iberia. She passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
She is survived by her two daughters, Laurie Dore of Arnaudville and Christina E. Domingue of St. Martinville; three sons, Allen J. Cormier and wife Betty and Michael D. Cormier, all of St. Martinville, and Mark S. Cormier of New Iberia; one sister, Theresa Lasseigne and husband William of New Iberia; her stepdaughters JoAnn Davis and Stan, Dianne Carlson and husband Tim and Lisa Courville and husband Pancho, all of New Iberia; twenty-four grandchildren; thirteen step grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her companion Wilmer Thibodeaux Sr.; two sons, Eugene F. Cormier and Jeffrey Gallet; stepson Wilmer Thibodeaux Jr.; her parents, Theogene and Ozite Cormier Gallet; and four brothers Wallace; Curlis, Curley and Dallas Gallet.
Members of the family will serve as pallbearers.
