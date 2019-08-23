Olga Dugas Hebert

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mrs. Ralph Hebert, the former Olga Dugas, age 90, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Fr. Korey Lavergne officiating.
Inurnment will be held privately at a later date at Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time.
A native of St. Martinville and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Hebert passed away at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Maison du Monde Living Center.
Mrs. Hebert was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved to have her family around the table to enjoy a meal together. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church all of her adult life where she attended daily Mass. As a business woman, Mrs. Hebert was an owner and operator of Ralph’s Floor Center for over 30 years.
She is survived by her two daughters, Sheila Cestia and husband Bud and Mary Beth Farris and husband Dwayne; two sons, Tommy Hebert and wife Katie and Sidney Hebert and wife Carole; son-in-law Paschal Redding, MD; and twelve grandchildren, Stuart Cestia, Emily Cestia, Katherine Callon, Tyler Cestia, Lesley Parrish, Grant Redding, Ryan Hebert, Kate Rountree, Ben Hebert, Lauren Lacompte, Blair Lolan and Zac Farris.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Hebert; one daughter, Sandra Hebert Redding; her parents, Dennis and Corrinne Wiltz Dugas; two brothers, Fred Dugas and Lawrence Dugas Sr.; and four sisters, Lucy D. Guiberteau, Rose D. Poche, Anna Belle D. Halphen and Lois D. Babineaux.
Her six grandsons will serve as Pallbearers.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to her caregivers at Maison Du Monde Living Center.
To view the online obituary, video tribute, and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.