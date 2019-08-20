Funeral services are pending for Olga Dugas Hebert, 90, who died on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Maison duMonde Nursing Home in Abbeville.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
Funeral services are pending for Olga Dugas Hebert, 90, who died on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Maison duMonde Nursing Home in Abbeville.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.