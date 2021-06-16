Olan Fremin passed away on the morning of Friday, May 28, 2021, at his residence in New Iberia with his loving and devoted family by his side.
Olan was born July 26, 1937 in New Iberia to the late Roosevelt Fremin and Flavie Comeaux Fremin.
He leaves to cherish many fond memories of his life with his wife, Earline Babin Fremin; son Casey J Fremin; daughter Cathy F. (David) Marinoni; grandchildren Saul Marinoni, Brooke Marinoni and Amy Marinoni; great-grandchildren Gabriel Marinoni, Jack Marinoni, Alex Seaux and Elijah Duhon and a special friend Eric Duhon.
Olan now reunites in heaven with his parents, Roosevelt Fremin and Flavie Comeaux Fremin and grandson Sean Marinoni.
Memorial Services celebrating Olan’s life will be held at a later date.
Mr. Olan Fremin and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard, 330-8006.