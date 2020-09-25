Ola E. Celestine

A Home-going celebration will be held for Ms. Ola Elizabeth Celestine, 69, at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Lewis, Pastor, officiating. She will await the resurrection at Mt. Calvary Memorial Park Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the church 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the pandemic, all attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at the church and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed away at 11:25 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Belle Teche Nursing and Rehab in New Iberia.
She leaves to cherish her memory three sisters, Mary Ann Grayson of New Iberia and Anna Mae (Gregory) Rivers and Barbara (Ghaleb) Ibrahim, both of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; two brothers, Howard James Celestine of New Iberia and Peter Celestine of Baton Rouge; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Murphy Celestine Sr. and Agnes Johnson Celestine; one brother ,Murphy Jerome Celestine; and two sisters, Sally Joe Valore and Beverly Perro.
Active pallbearers are Carroll Wilfred, Anthony Wilfred, Donald Perro, Howard Celestine, Lucas Lively and Nikini Spencer.
Honorary pallbearers are Brian Boudreaux, Joseph Wilfred, DeShawn Johnson, James Bernard Jr., Dwayne Bernard, Dwayne Johnson and Henry Plowden.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA, 70560.