Funeral services for Odell T. Lovell will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 3 p.m. at David Funeral Home of New Iberia with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating the service.
Entombment will follow at Nativity of Our Lady Mausoleum.
Visitation will be conducted on Thursday, May 21, 2020, beginning at noon until the time of service.
(Given the current pandemic situation, the family understands your concerns and would like for you to know they fully understand if you are unable to attend.)
Born in Parks and a lifelong resident of New Iberia, Odell was born to Alexie Sr. and Jeanne Blanchard Theriot on September 1, 1929.
Odell Lovell, age 90, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 8:17 p.m. at her residence with her family at her side.
Odell had a great talent for crocheting. She would make baby bonnets and booties that were sold at Abdallas and Wormsers clothing stores in New Iberia. She led a very active lifestyle with her husband. They would often go bowling, play badminton and pickleball, go dancing and attend casino parties. She and Ray would participate in the Senior Olympics. They actually were gold medalist in several of the events. She also enjoyed traveling with friends. Like any mother and grandmother, she truly enjoyed spending time with her family.
Odell is survived by her children Helen Christy and husband Jack of Carencro, Joseph Ray Lovell Jr. of New Iberia, Madeline Angelle and husband Larry Sr. of New Iberia, Vanessa and husband Todd, Mack Lovell Sr., and wife Dana of New Iberia and Elaine Bourque of New Iberia; siblings Clarence Theriot and wife Ozia, Maydelle Dupuis and husband Lawrence Sr., Ameline Theriot, Joyce Champagne and husband Jessie and Mary Jane Ozenne; grandchildren Michael Christy, Shannon Christy, Keenan Louviere, Katie Lovell, Tonia Angelle, Amie Medeiros, Melissa Pitre, Christy St. Romain, Lorie Gresham, Larry Angelle Jr., Jacob Angelle, Victoria Angelle, Britni, Brandi, Todd II, Mack Lovell II, Luke Lovell, Cody Bourque, Chelsea Bourque, Zachary Bourque and Cydnie Bourque; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Mack Lovell II, Luke Lovell, Cody Bourque, Zachary Bourque, Jacob Angelle and Larry Angelle Jr.
Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Todd II and Keenan Louviere.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Joseph Ray Lovell Sr.; her parents, Alexie Sr. and Jeanne Blanchard Theriot; grandchildren Lance Lovell, Tara and Jessica; siblings Milton Theriot, Alexie Theriot Jr., Mildred Degeyter, Aline Guidry and Lillian Degeyter.
The Lovell family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Heart of Hospice and all the devoted caregivers who took such wonderful care of their mother.
You may sign the guest registry book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.