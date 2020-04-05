Octavie Picard Bergeron, a native and longtime resident of St. Martinville, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, April 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was 69.
Octavie, affectionately known as “Tavie” by family and friends, was a sweet and generous person who enjoyed every minute of her life. Her spirit was always positive and her presence was felt by everyone around her. For over 20 years, she owned and operated Star Janitorial Services caring for many loyal customers along the way. In her spare time she enjoyed dancing and listening to her favorite swamp pop music, cooking and most of all family gatherings. She will be remembered for her sweet smile and generous heart. Rest well and enjoy your heavenly reward. Until we meet again.
She is survived by her daughter Tammy Bergeron Migues (James); and her son Johnny Bergeron Jr. (Kaye Sellers); three grandchildren, Amber Bergeron, Gage Bergeron and Alex Migues; her companion Duel Judice; her siblings Willis Picard, Roy Picard, Donna Champagne, Rita Baudoin and Pauline Picard; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Tavie was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny John Bergeron Sr.; and her brothers and sisters.
Private services were held and Tavie was laid to rest at Holy Family Mausoleum in New Iberia.
Pallbearers were Johnny Bergeron Jr., Duel Judice, James Migues, Alex Migues and Roddy Patout.
Tavie received such wonderful and compassionate care while at MD Anderson, that the family wishes those wanting to to please send Memorial contributions in Tavie’s name to MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX 77030.
Family and friends are also encouraged to share your memories and condolences by visiting Tavie’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.