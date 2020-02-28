Octave Davis

A Home-going celebration will be held for Octave “DJ Mike” Davis, 41, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Lester Simon Jr. officiating.
He will await the resurrection in Saint Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
A native of Loreauville and resident of New Iberia, he passed at 7 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at his residence.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Octave Jackson Jr. and Mary Davis of New Iberia; one son, Tavon Decuir of New Iberia; two brothers, Jonathan Polk and Alex Segura of New Iberia; three sisters, Linda Davis (Patrick Steward) and Sharon Guidry (John Dixon) of New Iberia and Kendra Polk (Eugene Holmes) of Slidell; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Henry Davis Sr. and Beatrice Smith Davis; paternal grandparents, Octave Jackson Sr. and Eunice Dauphine Jackson; aunts Evelyn Davis Hill and Goldie Jones; uncles Richard “Bill” Jackson, Kirby Jackson and Terry Jackson.
Active Pallbearers: will be Dwayne Flugence (DJ Black), Roger Dugas (DJ Killa Bee), Marvin Harrison (DJ Marvin), Wendall St. Julien (DJ Bookie), David Broussard (DJ Lil D) and Terrence St. Julien (DJ Big Boy).
Honorary Pallbearers will be James Williams, Eric Howard (Eric Smooth), Patrick Steward, Chris Williams, Allen Davis, Jeremy Olivier, Jeff Leon (DJ Jazzy Jeff) and Jessie Broussard (DJ Jook).
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.