Oceana Romero

COTEAU — Funeral services will be conducted for Mrs. A. D. Joseph Romero, the former Oceana LeBlanc, 86, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Father Brian Harrington officiating. Burial will follow in the Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and resume on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Monday evening at 7 p.m.
A native of Vermilion Parish and a resident of Coteau, Mrs. Romero passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at her residence.
Along with her husband she was the owner and operator of Romero Cash Grocery Co. She was previously employed by Center Street Pharmacy, Food Town, Regions Bank, formerly New Iberia Bank, the Elderly Protective Services with the Iberia Parish Sheriff Office and then enjoyed retirement.
She enjoyed sewing, crafting, reading and working with her flowers. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a future great great grandmother. She enjoyed family gatherings along with her friends.
She is survived by her children, David Wayne Romero and Deanna Romero Guilbeau and her husband Joel, all of Coteau; her sisters, Joyce Armentor and Catsy Broussard and her husband Louis, both of New Iberia; her grandchildren, Chanda Romero, Corey Romero and his wife Charlotte, Brooke Romero, Dustin Romero, Morgan Romero and Ahnaya Courville; her step- grandchildren, Scott Guilbeau and his wife Angie, Dana Guilbeau, Cory Guilbeau and his wife Lottie and Brody Chevalon; her great-grandchildren, Eugenee’ Derouen, Graci Derouen, Sabyn Derouen, Abby Romero, Ayden Romero, Jaselin Monte, Laythan Monte, Kylan Romero, Jax Romero, Kash Romero, Ridge Romero, Addix Turner and Alayha Theriot; her step-great-grandchildren, Logan Guilbeau and his wife Amber, Emily Jorgensen and her husband Joel, Mallory Dooley and her husband Briston, Katti Guilbeau and Luke Guilbeau; her step-great-great-grandchildren, Jaxten Richard, Alora Lynn Richard, Amelia Guilbeau, Avery Chevalon and Aubreigh Chevalon; a future step-great-granddaughter and a future great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, A. D. Joseph “Neg” Romero; her parents, Paul LeBlanc and Laura Hebert LeBlanc; her son, Dickie Romero; her granddaughter, Linzi Romero and her step-grandson, Brett Castille.
Serving as pallbearers will be Wayne Romero, Corey Romero, Kylan Romero, Dustin Romero, Ayden Romero and Tommy Bourque.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Romero, Joel Guilbeau, Troy Norris, Jax Romero, Ridge Romero, Kash Romero, Laythan Monte and Addix Turner.
The family would like to extend their Thanks to the Staff and Nurses at Grace Hospice.
You can sign the guest register book and / or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of arrangements.
In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana mandates, all families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home.
Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.