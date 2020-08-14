Funeral services will be held for Oceana LeBlanc Romero, 86, at 2 p.m. on
Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church.
Burial will follow in the Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 from 4 p.m. until
9 p.m. and resume on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. A Rosary will be prayed on Monday at 7 p.m.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.
