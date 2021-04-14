O’Neil A. Derouen, 80, passed away peacefully in his home on April 8, 2021, at 6 p.m.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, O’Neil was born on Feb. 7, 1941 to Nicholas Derouen and Inez Leleux Derouen. He had a nearly 60-year career as a welder and always looked forward to helping his friends with small welding projects on the weekends. After his retirement, O’Neil could always be found around lunchtime at “church,” which meant his favorite watering holes for a few beers with his buddies. Of course, lunchtime would extend if his best buddy Pat Viator would show up a little later. He left no moments dull, no faces without smiles, no hearts without laughter. He was always quick to crack a joke and always enjoyed being the butt of one. The love of family and friends meant so much to him. He was always making sure everyone had enough oranges and whatever vegetables he planted to enjoy. Nothing brought him more joy than watching people enjoy his famous pork roast.
O’Neil was an avid sports fan. He loved his Tigers and Saints and also whatever boxing match he could find.
He is survived by his children, Mary Abshire (Roland), Lee Derouen and Nicky Derouen (Layne); stepdaughter Linda Artigue; grandchildren Jake Artigue, Nicholas Derouen (Ashlyn), Stevie Segura (TJ), Brayton Waldmann (Erica), Eleni Derouen, Alexis Derouen, Madison Poole and Neely Derouen; great-grandchildren Makayla Derouen, Easton Derouen, Vivian Segura, Aubree Waldmann, Westlyn Waldmann, Kollins Broussard, Alayah Derouen, Gabriel Bently and Kyler Bently; nieces Carleen Smith (James) and Phyllis Aucoin (Jeff); nephews Aubrey Derouen (Stephanie) and Scott Derouen (Laura).
He was proceeded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia Bayard Derouen; his brothers Irvin and Roland; and stepson Dusty Derouen.
Per his request, there will be no formal arrangements. A gathering to celebrate his life will be on Sunday, April 18, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m at his home.