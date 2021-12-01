JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial for Mr. Norman Marks, 60, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Jeanerette, 11200 Old Jeanerette Road, with Father Francis Damoah, celebrant officiating. He will await the resurrection in Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Visitation will be observed at the church from 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, December 3, 2021, with a Rosary to be recited at 9 a.m. Masks required at the church and cemetery for all attendees.
A resident of Jeanerette, he transitioned at 7:52 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at New Iberia Manor North.
He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Terrance Moore Sr. (Sherie) of Franklin and Travis Marks Sr. of Jeanerette; five daughters, Damesha Marks, Rochelle Lively (Brandon), Thaiddias Marks, Keya’Juana Marks and Kardejah Moore, all of Jeanerette; six brothers, Gene Barry Marks (Rebecca) of Jeanerette, Reginald Marks of Lafayette, Glenn Marks and Donald Marks, both of Jeanerette, Johnnie Hurst of New Iberia and Thaddeus Como of Port Arthur, Texas; four sisters, Rose Mary Patterson and Lenora Marks both of Jeanerette, Vicky Carter (Craig) of Port Arthur, Texas, and Margaret Campbell of New Iberia; eighteen grandchildren; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edward Marks Jr. and Mary Irene Battle Bob; maternal grandparents George Bobb Sr. and Margret Battle Bobb; paternal grandparents Edward Marks Sr. and Elvira Alexander Marks; one grandson, Zaiden La’Shaun Brown; and one brother-in-law, John Patterson.
Active pallbearers are Gene Butts, Anthony Butts, Travis Marks, Brandon Lively, Ja’Vaylon Ayro and Creig Carter.
Honorary pallbearers are Gene Marks, Donald Marks, Glen Marks, Creig Carter, Berwick Casimere, Hoiser Merritte, Clifton Grant, Joe Loston, Andrew Moore, Michael Moore, Tangalee Nora, Wendell Darbiney, Nathaniel Butts, George Bobb and Elton Boutte.