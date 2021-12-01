Funeral services will be celebrated for Norma Guillotte Prince, 81, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Evangeline Funeral Home, with Fr. Jace Eskind officiating. Interment will follow at Beau Pré Mausoleum.
Visitation will take place on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until time of service at Evangeline Funeral Home.
A loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Norma passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at her residence.
Norma was born on January 30, 1940, to the late Alvin and Martha Hebert Guillotte in Charenton and was one of seven children.
Norma was known for visiting her family and neighbors to enjoy a nice cup of coffee and affectionately got the nickname, “Maw Maw Roday.” She also enjoyed playing Pokeno and watching her grandkids sporting events. She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Tammy P. Cruze and Roberto, Russell Prince Jr. and Kate, Troy Prince, Revah P. Lanie and Tara P. St. Germain and Heith; her grandchildren Nikki Viator and Juan, Jennifer P. Verret and Trake, Lyndi L. Buillard and Ryan, Camrie P. Delahoussaye and Reagan, Rhett Lanie and Logan, Christian Cruz, Maria Cruz, Kourtni St. Germain, Karleigh St. Germain, Kiptyn St. Germain and Crystal Verret; great-grandchildren Aiden Viator, Landun Verret, Mateo Garza, Nixon Builliard, Ashtun Delahoussaye, Abagail Verret, Austin Delahoussaye and Nova Verret; three sisters, Lois G. Powell, Faye G. Coots and Donnie and Lori G. Scelfo and Tony; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Norma is now reunited with her husband Russell Paul Prince Sr.; one brother, Larry Guillotte and wife Betty; and two sisters, Emily G. Louviere and Diane G. Ryals.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are her grandsons Christian Cruz and Kiptyn St. Germain, her great-grandson Aiden Viator and Tony Scelfo, Ronnie Collins and Reagan Delahoussaye.