A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mr. Nolton Pierre Hebert, age 93, at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Catholic Church with Fr. Gary Schexna–yder officiating.
Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday with a Rosary at 7 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday until service time.
A native of Maurice and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Hebert passed away at 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Hebert was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and was employed by Entex for many years. He and his wife enjoyed camping and going to the casino.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Agnes Schexnider Hebert of New Iberia; two sons, Cecil Hebert and Cedric Hebert both of New Iberia; four grandchildren, Chad Hebert, Ashley Hebert, Kimberly Hebert Autin and Blake Hebert; two great-grandchildren, Jazzie Hebert and Cheyenne Autin; and one brother, Lawrence Hebert of Maurice.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jeneus and Editha Broussard Hebert; one son, Daniel Hebert; three brothers, Edlan, Joseph and Albert Hebert; and three sisters, Emedia H. Vincent, Regina H. Girouard and Mildred H. Trahan.
Pallbearers will be Gerald Choate, Randy Lange, Patrick Lange, Brian Lange, Randy Hebert and Jimmy Rodrigue.
To view online obituary, video tribute and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.