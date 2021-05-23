Nolton Derise

JEANERETTE — Inurnment will be held at a later date for Mr. Nolton Charles “N.C.” Derise Jr., 74.
A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, “N.C.” passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center. “N.C.” was a fighter and a strong man who overcame many obstacles in his life. He loved going to the casino, enjoying a good meal, watching television and spending all of his time with his daughters and grandchildren. He taught his family what it means to be a strong person and even though he didn’t wear a cape, he was their Superman.
He is survived by his two daughters, Penny Derise of Jeanerette and Mindy Jumonville and husband Eddie of Jeanerette; grandchildren Pherra Stages and Elyn Jumonville, both of Jeanerette; and his two grand-pups, Barkley and Bella Rose.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Hebert Derise; parents, Nolton Charles Derise Sr. and Mary Stroud Derise; and one brother, William Derise.
The family would like to thank Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center for all of their care and compassion given to “N.C.”
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in N.C.’s honor to the Hydrocephalus Association, 4340 East West Highway, Suite 905, Bethesda, MD 20814-4447 or Animal Advocates of St. Mary, 706 Teche Rd. Morgan City, LA. 70380.
