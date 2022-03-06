A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Nolan Joseph Pellerin Sr., 79, who passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, in New Iberia. Entombment will follow at St. Marcellus Catholic Church Cemetery in Rynella. Rev. Keith Landry will officiate.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday and continue from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Wednesday. A Rosary, led by Deacon Durk Viator, will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Nolan Joseph Pellerin Sr. was born on January 11, 1943, to the late Balthazar “B.J.” and Estelle Hebert Pellerin.
He retired from Cargill as a hoist operator after 45 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, shrimping, hunting, gardening, going the casino and coaching Little League baseball. But what he cherished most was time spent with his family. He will be deeply missed.
Mr. Pellerin is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Roberta Robertson Pellerin; three sons, Nolan Pellerin Jr. (Rita) of New Iberia, Tracy Pellerin (James) of Youngsville and Walter Pellerin (Jessie) of San Antonio, Texas; daughter Cherry Nickles of Wisconsin; four brothers, Joseph Pellerin (Clarice) of New Iberia, Jimmy Pellerin (Dana) of New Iberia, Johnny Pellerin (Eunice) of New Iberia and Arthur Pellerin of New Iberia; five grandchildren, Brittany Nickles, Joshua Nickles, Nick Pellerin, Kali Delcambre and Danielle Pellerin Thibodeaux; five great-grandchildren, Brianna Serette, Eric Delcambre Jr., Noa Nickles, Jade Thibodeaux and Lilly Thibodeaux; two stepsons, Tony Perez (Rose) of Loreauville and Ernest Perez (Tiffany) of Lydia; and numerous step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight brothers, Roy (Ruby) Pellerin, Warren Pellerin, Daniel Pellerin, Willie Pellerin, Leroy Pellerin, Howard Pellerin, Robert Pellerin and Irvin Pellerin; five sisters, Ethel (Johnny) Viator, Mildred Segura, Odette Segura, Roberta Pellerin and Hazel Pellerin; and a stepdaughter Tonya K. Perez.
Pallbearers will be Nolan Pellerin Jr., Tracy Pellerin, Walter Pellerin, Joshua Nickles, Nick Pellerin and Arthur James Pellerin.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 337-365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
