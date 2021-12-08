Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Highland Baptist in New Iberia for Nolan John Bourque, 75, who went home on Sunday, December 5, 2021, surrounded by his family.Rev. David Denton will officiate. Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Pellerin Funeral Home on Wednesday.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Nolan John Bourque was born on December 25, 1945, to the late Ignace and Verdice Viator Bourque.
Nolan was a retired welder and pipe fitter. He was a longtime member of Highland Baptist Church and Gideon’s International. A devout Christian, Mr. Bourque was saved on Easter Sunday 32 years ago. He had a passion for the Lord and bringing people to know Him. Nolan read his Bible faithfully. He always put God first, then family and was selfless and full of compassion. He will be deeply missed for his abundant kindness and affection.
Mr. Bourque is survived by his loving wife Cheri Bourque of New Iberia; two daughters, Julie Bourque (Kirk) of New Iberia and Stacie Pourciau (Shawn) of Broussard; seven grandchildren, Kayla St. Upery (Anthony) of Broussard, Lane Pourciau of Broussard, Kori and Karli Pourciau of Broussard, Brittani LeBlanc of Lafayette, Lexi Tauzin (Tristin) of New Iberia and Kennedie Bourque of New Iberia; two stepsons, David Vicknair (Christa) of Farmerville and John Vicknair (Kiisha) of Youngsville; stepdaughter Cara Viator of New Iberia; eight step-grandchildren, Anthony Vicknair of Marion, Victoria Vicknair of New Iberia, Justice Tighe of Texas, Jada Vicknair of Farmerville, Jenna Vicknair of New Iberia, Gabby Vicknair of Farmerville, Brayden Ackal of New Iberia and Mya Vicknair of Youngsville; four great-grandchildren, Noah St. Upery, Ava St. Upery, Ari Tauzin and Alice Hebert; and a sister, Merline Buteaux of New Iberia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Linda Bourque; and three brothers, CD Bourque, E. J. Bourque and Julius Bourque.
Pallbearers will be Kirk Bourque, Shawn Pourciau, Anthony St. Upery, Lane Pourciau, Tristin Tauzin and Anthony Vicknair.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideon’s International, PO Box 97251, Washington, DC, 20090-7251.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 337-365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
