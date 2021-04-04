A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Nolan Beyonce, 92, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Canon, A. Gerard Jordan, O. Praem., as celebrant. Entombment will be in Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Fletcher Funeral Home on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
Nolan‘s journey began on October 31, 1928, in Delcambre. He was the eldest child to Alma Roy and Charles Beyonce Sr. As a young boy he was very imaginative and inquisitive, with that colorful imagination that would lead him into the career path of helping others. He worked as a maintenance technician for Iberia Parish School Board for 35 years. During those 35 years he gained the respect and love of those who knew him. From his witty sense of humor to his colorful storytelling, he offered a great deal of wisdom to many. Nolan had a zest for life. He lived every moment to the fullest, but it was his love and devotion for the Lord that kept him on this earth for 92 years. His faith gave him a sense of pride, dignity and purpose. He was a devoted Catholic who regularly attended Mass and prayed his Rosary daily.
“Pop,” as many knew him, was filled with love, compassion and humility for everyone. He showed kindness, generosity and love to so many people despite their differences. His vibrant and cheerful personality gained him the respect by many. When the almighty Father decided he had finished his race on this Earth on March 27, 2021, he knew his angel was coming home.
We shed tears of sadness now for our brother, father, grandfather and friend, but let us turn those tears into smiles, giggles and grins. because Pop would want us to honor his memory and legacy with laughter and joy.
As Nolan rejoices with his new heavenly family in paradise, he leaves behind his beloved daughters Cassandra Beyonce Jones Canon (Joseph) and Sandra Beyonce-Jones Hall (Angelo); his brothers James and Herbert Beyonce; his sister Bernadette Beyonce Silas; sixteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and a special friend Gloria Armentor.
Nolan will not walk alone on that stairway. He will be greeted by his parents, Charles and Alma Boyance; brothers Charles Jr., Edmond and Leroy Beyonce; his children Diana Beyonce Washington (Earl) and Donald Beyonce (Alice); and one grandson Marcus Washington.
Active and honorary pallbearers will be members of the immediate family and friends.
