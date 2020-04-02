Nolan Antoine

LOREAUVILLE — A private graveside service will be held for Mr. Nolan “Gator” Antoine, 82, on Friday, April 3, 2020, in the Mausoleum of All Saints Cemetery in Loreauville.
A resident of Loreauville, he passed at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center.
As a devout Catholic, he was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, where he served as an Usher and Eucharistic Minister. He was employed by T.L. James Construction for forty years and at Saint Francis Diner for fourteen years. He was a member of the Urban League Society and was one of the original baseball players for the Sluggers.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of fifty-four years, Ida Gardner Antoine of Loreauville; two daughters, Yvette Louise Antoine Castille of Loreauville and Cheryl Lynn Antoine Francois (James) of New Iberia; four sisters, Dorothy Bell Honore, Yolanda Green (Ronald) Vanessa Zepherin (Willie Sr.) all of Loreauville and Odessa Broussard of Houston; one brother, Carrol Antoine of Loreauville; and six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Antoine and Mary Magna Willis Antoine; son-in-law Lee Paul “Polo” Castille; two brothers, Moise Antoine and McKinley “Roy” Antoine; maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.
