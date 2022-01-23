LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Nola Prados Champagne, 85, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Fr. Barry Crochet as celebrant. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022, and resume at 8 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. in the funeral home on Monday, led by a rosary group of close friends of her daughter.
A native and lifelong resident of Loreauville, Nola P. Champagne passed away at 10:58 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center.
Nola was born on April 28,1936. She fell in love at a young age and married Clarence Champagne. They enjoyed traveling and spending time with their children and grandchildren. She worked as a receptionist for Dr. John R. Hebert DDS for 39 years.
Nola was very devout Catholic. She loved attending daily Mass. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, a member of St. Joseph’s Choir and led many rosaries for funerals and special occasions. She had a great love for the Divine Mercy and upon learning about the graces of Divine Mercy Sunday, she promoted and lead the Divine Mercy Chaplet and novena, leading many to this devotion.
Nola enjoyed family gatherings. Everyone looked forward to her famous brisket made on special occasions. Her grandchildren always knew Maw-Maw would have something waiting for them in the cookie jar when they visited. She loved the babies and children and they loved her. Everyone knew when you saw her the first thing she would tell you was “Give Maw-Maw a hug and a kiss.” She received and gave so many hugs and kisses over the years. Most of all she showered her family and friends with lots of prayers. The greatest and most valuable gift she gave them was the love of the Catholic faith.
Nola was deeply loved by her family. She was very well cared for by her children who united together to care for her as she battled Alzheimer’s disease for 12 years.
Nola is leaving behind her deeply loved children Mickey Champagne (Mary) of New Iberia, Terry Champagne (Judy) of Loreauville and Penny Landry (Mark) of Loreauville; grandchildren Dawn Finley (Ben), Shalone Foco (Ross), Jeremy Champagne (Sarah) Malerie Landry (Seth), Brooke Landry (Jeff), Grant Champagne (Andrea’), Brandi Brown (Kipp), Blair O’Connor (Kevin), Mark Landry II (Baylie) and Joseph Landry II (Hannah); great-grandchildren Christi Finley, Katie Finley, Stephanie Finley, Elizabeth Foco, Kaylee Champagne, Mason Champagne, Brielle Landry, Connor Landry, Nathan Landry, Grace Landry, Julian Champagne, Liam Brown, Ella Brown, Amelia Brown, Lucas O’Connor, Ayden O’Connor, Aliya O’Connor, Lillie Landry and Mark Landry III.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence J. Champagne; parents Robert Lee and Lucille Breaux Prados; brother B.F. Prados; and grandchild Mickey Champagne Jr.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jeremy Champagne, Grant Champagne, Mark Landry II, Joseph Landry II, Ben Finley, Ross Foco, Seth Landry, Jeff Landry, Kipp Brown and Kevin O’Connor.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 116 S. Main St., 337-229-8338, is in charge of the arrangements.