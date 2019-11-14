Noah J. Olivier

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Noah Jordan Olivier at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia, LA. Fr. Randy Courville will officiate.
Interment will follow in St. Nicholas Catholic Church Cemetery in Patoutville.
Visitation will be held on Friday at Fletcher Funeral Home in New Iberia, LA 7 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. with the Rosary being prayed at 9:30 a.m.
Noah, a lifelong resident of Grand Marais, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the young age of 22. He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church and employed as an Automobile Detailer at J.P. Thibodeaux. Always the life of the party, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His love for children was deep and was so excited about the recent news of becoming a father. Riding four-wheelers, dirt bikes and go-carts was one of his favorite hobbies and he found great joy in taking his nieces, nephews and cousins along for the rides. He also loved playing Fortnite and basketball. He would do anything for those close to him and is best remembered for always lending a helping hand. Known as a man full of life and laughter, Noah will be deeply missed by his loved ones.
Left to cherish his memories are his parents, Glen Anthony Olivier Sr. and Coretta White-Olivier; girlfriend Samarian Lively and their soon-to-be-born child; sisters Sharika Olivier (Rico Sr.), Shanika Olivier-Pradia (Quincy Sr.) and Amanda Olivier; brothers Glen Olivier Jr. (Arielle), Gedrick Olivier and Brae’lyn Williams. He is the uncle of Lexi Francis, Emma Francis, Rico Francis Jr., Quincy Pradia Jr., Zane Pradia and Glen Olivier III; and the godfather of Brae’lyn Williams, Zane Pradia and Aaron St. Julien. Also left to cherish his memories are his godparents, Raphael Honore Jr., Judy Olivier and Clarise White; as well as a host of relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Paul and Catherine Olivier; and maternal grandparents, Phil and Verdner White.
Active Pallbearers are Rusty Olivier, Thorn Olivier, Wilbert Olivier Jr., Christian Conner, Raylon Delahoussaye and Juwan Youman.
Honorary Pallbearers are Gedrick Olivier, Glen Olivier Jr., Quincy Pradia Sr., Rico Francis Sr., Storm Olivier, Ryan Boutte, Bradford White, Caleb St. Julien, Christian St. Julien, Usey St. Julien Jr., Ryan Honore and Zion Cluse.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.