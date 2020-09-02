Nina L. Romero

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, for Nina LeBlanc Romero at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church at 2 in the afternoon with Fr. Garrett Savoie officiating.
Interment will follow immediately afterwards.
The family requests that visitation hours be from 9 a.m. to time of service on Thursday, September 3, 2020 with a rosary to be recited at 11 a.m.
Nina May LeBlanc Romero went to meet her Lord on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center at the age of 95.
Nina May LeBlanc was born on August 18, 1925 to Leo and Helene (née Legnon) LeBlanc near Delcambre. She married her husband, John White Romero, on Feb. 5, 1947, and the couple set up their home in Youngsville. They soon welcomed four children. They later moved to New Iberia where Nina lived until her death.
Nina, known as Mom-Mom, was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked most of her life as a homemaker, though she did work for some time as a custodian at New Iberia Senior High School as well as being one of the individuals responsible for cleaning the church. She loved taking walks with her husband and spending time with her family. Her greatest love, however, was for her Lord. She looked forward to attending Mass weekly so that she could worship. She also was very diligent in her praying, offering prayers daily for her friends and family and anyone else that she knew needed prayer.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons Larry (Sandra) Romero and John Lee Romero; her daughter, Judy (Willis) Landry; grandchildren Jerod (Tracie) Landry, Jeremy (Lori), Stephen Joseph Landry, Taylor (Chris) Freeman, Brittany Johnson, Shad Robert Romero and Tyler John Romero; and great-grandchildren Christian Landry, Zachary Landry, Seth Landry, Hanna Landry, Mary Ruth Freeman, Gracie Bennett, Madeline Guarisco, Noah Guarisco and Isabella “Bella” Guarisco.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, John White Romero; her infant son, Narry Lee Louis Romero; her parents, Leo and Helene (Legnon) LeBlanc; maternal grandparents Louis and Madea Legnon; paternal grandparents Paul and Sylvena (Bodin) LeBlanc; her brothers, Ernest LeBlanc and Russell LeBlanc; and her sister, Linda Toucheque.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons, Jerod Landry, Jeremy Landry, Stephen Landry, Christian Landry, Zachary Landry and Seth Landry. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Romero, John Lee Romero, Willis Landr, and Chris Freeman. Lectors will be Sandra Romero and Taylor Freeman.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Grace Home Health and to the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
