Nicole S. St. Julien

A home-going celebration for Nicole Shantel St. Julien, 45, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church in New Iberia, with Pastor Donald Wright Jr. officiating. She will await the resurrection in Saint Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia.
Visiting hours will be observed at the church from 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Masks are required by all attendees at the church and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, she transitioned peacefully at 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at her residence.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Tre’Vonte Price (Alaysia) of Baytown, Texas, and Edward Prevost Jr., of New Iberia; two daughters, Brianca Antoine (Quincy) of Loreauville and Christina Antoine (Paul) of New Iberia; her stepfather Karl Vanderbilt Sr. of New Iberia; two brothers, Karl Vanderbilt Jr. (Carmen) and Ryan Vanderbilt (Shyatra) both of New Iberia; two sisters, Detra Conway (Keith) of New Iberia and Patricia Harris (Marcus) of Youngsville; one godchild, Amijenae George of New Iberia; her godmother Lydia Ashley of New Iberia; ten grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents John St. Julien and Myrtle Lee Vanderbilt; maternal grandparents Lucien Guidry and Louise Guidry; and her paternal grandparents Clifton St. Julien and Virginia Alexander St. Julien.
Active pallbearers are Tre’Vonte Price, Edward Prevost Jr., Javontaye Vanderbilt, Raemon Guidry, Alajuwan Vanderbilt and Demario Davis.
Honorary pallbearers are Karl Vanderbilt Sr., Karl Vanderbilt Jr., Ron Vanderbilt, Thomas Antoine, Alton St. Julien, Winston St. Julien, Quincy Wiltz and Terrance Vanderbilt.