A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Nicole Babineaux, age 53, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating.
Interment will be held privately at a later date at Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family requests that visitation be observed on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., with a Rosary prayed at 6 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Cherishing Nicole’s memories are her daughter Caroline Elizabeth Segura; her son Charles Austin Segura; two brothers, Robert D. Babineaux and Dalton L. “Kippy” Babineaux III and wife Michel, all of New Iberia; one sister, Simone Babineaux of Youngsville; former husband David Segura of New Iberia; and former sister-in-law Stacey R. Babineaux; six nieces and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dalton L. “Susu” Babineaux Jr. and Lois Dugas Babineaux; one sister, Reneé B. O’Brien; maternal grandparents, Dennis and Corrinne Wiltz Dugas; and paternal grandparents, Dalton Lawrence Babineaux Sr. and Mabel David Babineaux.
Born and raised in New Iberia, Nicole passed away at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She graduated from Mount Carmel Academy and attended Louisiana State University. Nicole was “The General” and co-owner of Babineaux Marble and Granite and Memorial Park Cemetery with her brother Dalton L. “Kippy” Babineaux III. She was a devoted mother, loyal friend, giving daughter and caring sister.
Nicole was truly a one-of-a-kind lady, genuine and steadfast until the end. Through good times and bad times, she always showed up to lend a helping hand. Behind her beautiful smile was a strong, independent woman with a big heart and an incredible sense of humor. Nicole never met a stranger. She was a people person in every sense of the word. Our hostess with the mostest adored entertaining and always made sure good times and cocktails were had by all. Nicole was the life of every party, known for her fun-loving nature and adventurous spirit. Her zest for life and passion for travel were unrivaled. Most of all, she enjoyed making memories on the beach and at Cypremort Point. As the song goes, Nicole’s got her toes in the sand and a drink in her hand. She definitely fulfilled her motto, “YOLO,” you only live once.
Pallbearers will be Robert D. Babineaux, Dalton L. “Kippy” Babineaux III., Seth F. Babineaux, Michael Sutton, Tommy Parr and Zachary Farris.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Mark Dietlein and Lionel Sutton Jr.
The family extends a special thanks to all of Nicole’s wonderful friends who supported her throughout her illness. The family would also like to acknowledge Dr. Michael Jon Phishvaian and Dr. Joseph Gene Brierre and Hospice of Acadiana and their caring staffs.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coastal Conservation Association in memory of Nicole Babineaux.
To view the online obituary, video tribute, and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.