Nelwin Viator Bourque

Private graveside services were held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery in New Iberia for the immediate family of Nelwin Mary Viator Bourque, 79, who passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette.
A resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Bourque was born in Biloxi, Mississippi, on December 17, 1940, to the late Sulie and Lodo Langlinais Viator and was a member of Charity Baptist Church in Abbeville. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Bourque is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Merlin Bourque; three daughters, Mernel Bourque, June Leleux (husband Glenn) and Debra Romero (husband Harold); a son, Patrick Bourque, all of New Iberia; a brother, Purlis Viator; grandchildren Lynn Bourque, Kenneth Romero and Brooke Romero; and great-grandchildren Bailey Bourque, Tobey Bourque, Corey Bourque, Wesley Bourque, Braxton Romero, Titan Romero and Audrey Romero.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Wildress Viator.
