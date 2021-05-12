DELCAMBRE — A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Nelvie LeBlanc Duhon, 86, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Fr. Buddy Breaux will officiate. Interment will immediately follow at the church cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. A Rosary being led by the Men’s Rosary Group will be prayed at 6 p.m. The funeral home will re-open on Thursday at 8 a.m. until the service time.
A native of Delcambre and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Duhon passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at East Ridge Nursing and Rehab in Abbeville.
Born on August 12, 1934, to the late Madeaus and Francis Comeaux LeBlanc, Nelvie was one of three children. She was a devout Catholic, a parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and served with the St. Ann’s Altar Society. She enjoyed spending time knitting, crocheting and working on her needlepoint. Nelvie had a special love of reading and could devour a good romance book in one sitting. Her family will forever remember her. Especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she loved so deeply, as a spicy and hot-blooded woman with a heart of gold. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all, Nelvie will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her children, Allen D. Duhon (Beverly), Maretha Comeaux (Elias Landry), Andrea Floris (Horace) and Elizabeth Rodrigue; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Andrus Duhon; daughter Sharline Duhon; parents, Madeaus and Francis Comeaux LeBlanc; granddaughter Jennifer Gary; great-grandson Matthew Gary; brothers Jean LeBlanc and Irvin LeBlanc; and son-in-law Barry Rodrigue.
Pallbearers will be Coy Duhon, Scott Duhon, Raymond Comeaux Sr., Mitch Rodrigue, Mark Rodrigue and Dray Rodrigue.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jermaine Comeaux and Nicole Rodrigue.
