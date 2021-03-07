Nelton Thomas Myers, a lifelong resident of New Iberia and retired businessman, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at his residence at the age of 92.
Nelton was born January 2, 1929, in Iberia Parish to the late Peter Myers and Enola Broussard Myers. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Nelton worked for Shell Oil for ten years before starting his business, Myers Grocery, located at 501 S. Lewis Street in New Iberia. For over 20 years, he and his family provided residents of New Iberia a place to shop locally, all while taking on his role as a rural mail carrier.
At the age of 49, Nelton retired and took advantage of he and his wife’s hard work. He spent his free time tending to his garden and doing carpentry work. He and Betty bought a camp at Cypremort Point, which they redid three times. There they would enjoy fishing and trolling for shrimp and crabs. His son recalls going out every May and August on those trolling runs. Nelton and Betty also spent a great deal of time traveling the United States, often leaving for a month at a time and having the best time. Above all, he cherished his time spent with family and will be missed dearly.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sons Steve Thomas Myers and wife Debbie and Dave Peter Myers; ten grandchildren, Chris Clayton Myers, Heather Myers Frith, Jason Thomas Myers, Devon Myers Gary, Casey Myers, Raven Myers, Casie Myers, Abby Myers and Paige Myers; eight great-grandchildren; his sisters Joyce Thibodeaux and Janell Fonte and husband Jim; and his brother Calvin Myers.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Hebert Myers; his son Chris James Myers; his grandson Craig Myers; his parents, Peter and Enola Myers; and his brother Russell Myers.
In keeping with their father’s wishes, private services will be held and Mr. Myers will be laid to rest with his wife at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Family and friends are encouraged to share the memories and condolences by visiting Nelton’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.