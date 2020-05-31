COTEAU — A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau for Nelton Guillory, 58, who passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Rev. Brian Harrington will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday from 2:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Nelton “Nell” was born on July 9, 1961, to the late John Guillory and Myrtle Mazerole Guillory. He enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening and spending time with his family, who he loved very much, and friends. Nell never met a stranger and brought much laughter to his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his sons Samuel Guillory and Ben Guillory; sister Melissa Mixon and husband Henry of New Iberia; brothers Brody Guillory and wife Erin of Opelousas, Crawford Mire and wife Susan of New Iberia and Rodney Mire of Delcambre; several nieces, nephews and godchildren; and his lovable fur baby, Fin.
He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Myrtle Mazerole Mire and Murphy Mire; father, John Guillory; brother Craig Mire; aunt Susie Reaux; cousin Anthony Mazerole; grandparents, Simonette and EdMarie Mazerole and Gobert and Mabel Guillory.
To view online obituary, sign guest book, and view video tribute, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.