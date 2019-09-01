Funeral services are pending for Mr. Nelson Senegal Sr., 67. A resident of New Iberia, he died at 9:23 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at New Iberia Manor North.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
